Buddy Boeheim not invited to NBA Draft Combine despite redeeming performance

Day two of the NBA G-League Elite Camp was a much different story than day one for Buddy Boeheim. The former Syracuse Orange guard scored 20 points on 7-13 shooting. Six of those makes were three pointers. His performance was reminiscent of his 2021 March Madness run in which he seemed unconscious from behind the arc.

The @Cuse_MBB star could not miss!! He posted 20PTS and a mind-blowing 6️⃣ 3PM! pic.twitter.com/MLLv6zb1Wi — NBA G League (@nbagleague) May 18, 2022

Despite his bounce back effort, Boeheim didn’t receive the elusive knock on his door at his hotel room in Chicago. It’s a tradition for the players chosen to advance to the NBA Draft Combine. This year, those players consisted of Darius Days (LSU), Kenny Lofton Jr. (Louisiana Tech), Tyrese Martin (UConn), Jared Rhoden (Seton Hall), Marcus Sasser (Houston), Bryson Williams (Texas Tech), and Jalen Wilson (Kansas).

Although, Boeheim won’t be staying an extra three days in Chicago, he has reportedly worked out for the New York Knicks, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors. Based on a report from Adam Zagoria, Boeheim made 71 of 80 of his three point attempts, which demonstrates his ability as a pure shooter at the next level.

Boeheim’s day two performance turned a lot of heads and we could see him receive some consideration as a second round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.