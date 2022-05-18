 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Syracuse football alum Josh Black signs with Saints

From one Dome to another?

By Michael Ostrowski
NCAA Football: Georgia Tech at Syracuse Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Black has become the third former Syracuse Orange football player to receive an invite to NFL training camp. It won’t be with his hometown Chicago Bears however - instead, the second team to offer him a tryout, the New Orleans Saints, inked him to a deal yesterday.

In six seasons with SU, Black compiled 155 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two fumble recoveries, two blocked kicks, and an interception. He matched his career high with six tackles for loss in his final collegiate season.

He joins fellow Defensive Linemen Kingsley Jonathan (Buffalo Bills) and McKinley Williams (Indianapolis Colts) in hoping to stick with an NFL roster.

Fellow Cuse alum Trill Williams was also signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent last year. Shortly afterwards, he was snagged on waivers by the Miami Dolphins, where he appeared in one game.

