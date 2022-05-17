Syracuse men’s basketball: Buddy Boeheim struggles in Day 1 of G-League Elite Camp

Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim scored just 7 points on 2-9 shooting from the field. All of his attempts were from behind the three point line. Some looks were makeable shots for him. But others were shots he could have passed up for better looks.

Boeheim, an 88 percent free throw shooters, split a pair of free throws and managed to grab five rebounds. For all of the analytic nerds, his plus/minus was -5.

"Being a role player... I was able to work my way up into a starting position and be one of the main guys the last two years, but that definitely took a lot of hard work"@Buddy_Boeheim35 looks back at his basketball journey and lessons from his dad ahead of #EliteCamp. pic.twitter.com/lEuIoLh1nk — NBA G League (@nbagleague) May 16, 2022

At the moment, it seems unlikely that Boeheim will be invited to the NBA Draft Combine. He’ll have to turn his performance around from Day one to make that happen.

Just because he may not get an invite to the Draft Combine doesn’t mean he won’t hear his name called on June 23rd.

For example, former Nebraska Cornhusker and current Toronto Raptor Dalano Banton participated in last year’s NBA G-League Elite Camp but wasn’t invited to the NBA Draft Combine. But despite flying under the radar, Banton was selected 46th overall by his hometown Toronto Raptors.

It may be less likely for that to happen for Boeheim as there will only be 58 prospects who will hear their name called. That is because the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat lost their second round picks to tampering violations during last year’s free agency period.

If he doesn’t hear his name called at all, it’s not the end of the world. A couple of key contributors on playoff teams this season were un-drafted and played their way onto rosters. They happen to be Max Strus of the Miami Heat and Jose Alvarado of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Overall, Boeheim had a rough first day at the G-League Elite Camp but he still has a chance to turn heads during day two and then individual workouts.