The Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team is very good! Football scheduling could look really different! Why doesn’t Syracuse have a men’s hockey team?! All things asked and sort of answered in this week’s question.

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

The women’s lacrosse team is good! Yay!

What are the expectations for the program? What’s the recipe to reach those expectations?

The transfer portal strikes men’s sports again, this time Lacrosse!

Will attendance be impacted by the new seating arrangement?

Who’s coming to NAME GOES HERE Dome for 2022-23 Men’s Basketball?

Jim Boeheim got his toy project center. Yay?

And Dino Babers got a project offensive lineman!

We talk football scheduling and the 3-5-5 model and an alliance between the B1G and ACC.

These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above!