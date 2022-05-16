 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Orange Women’s Lacrosse is Elite and Football goes podding

Someone got the memo that we enjoy postseason success!

By Andrew Pregler, Steve Haller, and Christian De Guzman
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

TNIAAP

The Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team is very good! Football scheduling could look really different! Why doesn’t Syracuse have a men’s hockey team?! All things asked and sort of answered in this week’s question.

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

  • The women’s lacrosse team is good! Yay!
  • What are the expectations for the program? What’s the recipe to reach those expectations?
  • The transfer portal strikes men’s sports again, this time Lacrosse!
  • HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order)
  • Will attendance be impacted by the new seating arrangement?
  • Who’s coming to NAME GOES HERE Dome for 2022-23 Men’s Basketball?
  • Jim Boeheim got his toy project center. Yay?
  • And Dino Babers got a project offensive lineman!
  • We talk football scheduling and the 3-5-5 model and an alliance between the B1G and ACC.
  • Join our Discord!

If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast:

You Missed It! Recent TNIAAP episodes:

These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above!

Next Up In Syracuse Football

Loading comments...