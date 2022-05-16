The Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team is very good! Football scheduling could look really different! Why doesn’t Syracuse have a men’s hockey team?! All things asked and sort of answered in this week’s question.
In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...
- The women’s lacrosse team is good! Yay!
- What are the expectations for the program? What’s the recipe to reach those expectations?
- The transfer portal strikes men’s sports again, this time Lacrosse!
- HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order)
- Will attendance be impacted by the new seating arrangement?
- Who’s coming to NAME GOES HERE Dome for 2022-23 Men’s Basketball?
- Jim Boeheim got his toy project center. Yay?
- And Dino Babers got a project offensive lineman!
- We talk football scheduling and the 3-5-5 model and an alliance between the B1G and ACC.
- Join our Discord!
If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast:
- Download the podcast from Megaphone
- Download the podcast from iTunes (PLEASE RATE & REVIEW the podcast on iTunes. Appreciate it!)
- Also: Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, Castbox
You Missed It! Recent TNIAAP episodes:
- TNIAAP: Schedule us you cowards!
- TNIAAP: The artist formerly known as the Carrier Dome
- TNIAAP: We didn’t lose 14-12
- TNIAAP: Spring game recap and basketball roster moves
- TNIAAP: Edwards, Legette-Jack and the NCAA Tournament
These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above!
Loading comments...