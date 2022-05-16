Syracuse women’s rowing takes 2nd at ACC Championships

The Syracuse Orange women’s rowing squad continued their strong 2022 season with a 2nd-place finish at the ACC Championships. Syracuse earned 83 points finishing behind the Virginia Cavaliers who totaled 98 points and won their 12th straight ACC title.

The Orange varsity 8 boats both finished 2nd while the varsity 4 boats had two 3rd-place finishes and a 4th-place finish allowing Syracuse to edge out the Duke Blue Devils for 2nd place overall.

ACC Championship Day: V8 propels Orange to 2nd place finish by coming within two seconds of winner Virginia in the final race of the championship. It is the third second place finish for Cuse in the last five ACCs. pic.twitter.com/uzot3m68jh — Syracuse Women’s Rowing (@CuseWRowing) May 14, 2022

Syracuse’s Aphrodite Gioulekas and Kami Kralikaite were selected to the All-ACC first-team while former Syracuse women’s hockey player Kristen Siermachesky now at North Carolina was named ACC Newcomer of the Year.

The Orange now wait to see if they are selected to compete in the NCAA Championships at the end of the month.