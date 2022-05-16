A pair of third-place finishes highlight Syracuse track’s ACC Outdoor Championships

It’s been a tough year for Syracuse Orange athletics across the board but there have still been a number of individual accomplishments. At this weekend’s ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships this held true. In the team competition, the Syracuse men were 13th while the women were 15th. At least we have some individual accolades to highlight.

Annie Boos was third in the women’s 3000m steeplechase in a season-best time of 9:56. She’s in the top 10 in the East region in the event and will be a strong contender to advance to the NCAA Championships. Boos has taken a big step forward during this track season and she’s the best All-American candidate on the women’s side.

Hurdler Shaleah Colaire rebounded nicely from missing the finals in the 100m hurdles by less than one-tenth of a second to take 6th in the 400m hurdles. Colaire also anchored the the women’s 4x100m relay team which included Kaleia Arrington, Kahniya James, and CJ Fox as they finished 9th. Abigail Spiers also earned a 9th place finish in the 5000m run.

Shaleah Colaire takes sixth in the 400H to earn All-ACC honors! pic.twitter.com/1GRZ8GnohB — Syracuse XC/Track (@CuseXCTF) May 14, 2022

Jaheem Hayles was the men’s top performer over the weekend. He finished 3rd in the men’s 110m hurdles in a time of 13.58. Hayles was also part of the men’s 4x100m relay team which placed 7th. The other athletes on the relay were James Nmah, Anthony Vasquez, and Trei Thorogood. Also grabbing a 7th place finish for Syracuse was JP Trojan in the men’s 10000m run.

Florida State won the men’s team title in convincing fashion over Virginia Tech while Miami was able to edge out Duke for the women’s title.

The next meet for the Orange will be the NCAA East Regional in Bloomington Indiana next week. We’ll wait for the official declarations to see which Syracuse athletes will be competing to move on to Eugene and the NCAA Championships.