Syracuse women’s lacrosse: NCAA Tournament Second Round vs. Princeton

The Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team is back in action today in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Princeton Tigers at 12 PM on ESPN+.

The Orange barely survived their first round matchup with Fairfield, coming away with a narrow 12-11 win that was much closer than it needed to be after a weird fourth quarter. Olivia Adamson led the charge with a career-high five goals and six points, while Meaghan Tyrrell added a hat trick and four points. Kimber Hower played well for three quarters with seven saves and a .538 save percentage.

Princeton defeated UMass in the first round on Friday night, 15-9, to advance to today. The Tigers are led by their All-American senior Kyla Sears, one of the country’s highest scoring players at 97 points (67G, 30A). They have another All-American in defender Marge Donovan, who specializes in causing turnovers and also leads the team in draw controls. Look for her No. 33 to be shadowing Meaghan all day tomorrow.

Goalie Sam Fish is another big weapon in cage for the Tigers. The senior has a solid .470 save percentage on the season, and is coming off a great game against UMass in which she made 12 saves while only surrendering nine goals.

The Orange are coming off by far their worst shooting performance of the year, shooting more than 20 percent below their season average against Fairfield (29 percent). They’re going to need to have a much better day if they’re going to get past Fish and Princeton and into the quarterfinals.