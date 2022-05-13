Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Meaghan Tyrrell named Tewaaraton finalist

Syracuse Orange senior attack Meaghan Tyrrell has been named a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award, college lacrosse’s most prestigious award presented annually to the best female and male player in the nation.

Meaghan is one of five finalists who were announced by the Tewaaraton Award Foundation on Thursday. The other four are Boston College’s Charlotte North (last year’s winner), North Carolina’s Jamie Ortega and Ally Mastroianni, and Maryland’s Aurora Cordingley. Everyone but Mastroianni (midfield) plays attack.

Meaghan has had a phenomenal season leading the Syracuse offense. She has compiled 99 points and 5.5 points per game, both of which rank her sixth nationally. She’s recorded at least six points in a game in 11 of SU’s 18 games. In addition to her point production, she’s also one of the most efficient players in the country as she ranks second with a ridiculously high shooting percentage of .638.

Meaghan is now the fifth player in program history to be named a finalist for the Tewaaraton, joining Katie Rowan (2008), Michelle Tumolo (2012), Alyssa Murray (2013, 2014) and Kayla Treanor (2014, 2015, 2016). She’s the first ‘Cuse player since Kayla in 2016 to be a finalist.

The 2022 Tewaaraton Award will be presented on June 2 in Washington D.C. at the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of the American Indian.

Congratulations to Meaghan on this incredible and well-deserved honor!

Kate Mashewske - First Team

Emma Tyrrell - First Team

Megan Carney - Second Team

Katie Goodale - Second Team pic.twitter.com/1lDoRXJQhw — Syracuse Women's Lacrosse (@CuseWLAX) May 13, 2022

It’s been a big week of accolades for the women’s lacrosse team.

On Thursday, the Orange placed eight players on the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) All-Northeast Region Team. Six players made the first team, while two were selected to the second team.

Graduate students Emily Hawryschuk and Sam Swart, seniors Sarah Cooper and Meaghan Tyrrell, and juniors Kate Mashewske and Emma Tyrrell are All-Region First Team honorees, while senior Meg Carney and sophomore Katie Goodale were selected to the second team.

Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, USA Lacrosse Magazine named their 2022 All-American teams, and the Orange were also well represented there. They had six players named All-Americans.

Meaghan once again led the way for SU as a first team selection. She was joined by Emily, Emma and Sarah as third teamers, while Meg and Sam were honorable mention.

Congratulations to everyone on the wonderful accolades!

The Orange will begin NCAA Tournament play this afternoon when they take on MAAC Champion Fairfield at 4 PM on ESPN3 in the first round.