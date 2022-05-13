Friday Feedback: Syracuse football’s ACC rivals and Men’s basketball marquee game

We’ve talked a lot about the ACC’s proposed football schedule change and how it might impact the Syracuse Orange. But before we turn it over to you to play administrator let’s recap last week’s polls.
We asked which team you’d want Syracuse to play as a non-conference opponent and as expected old Lambert Trophy rival West Virginia was the clear winner over Michigan and UCLA. Thankfully most of you don’t want Bama which was refreshing to see. When it comes to men’s basketball you want to see Kentucky and in the other category you said getting the Denver Pioneers in the Dome for a lacrosse game beat out UConn and South Carolina’s women’s basketball squads.
Now for this week’s questions:
Poll
We assume Syracuse football will be matched with BC and Pitt, so which school would you prefer as the 3rd rival?
-
13%
Clemson
-
32%
Miami
-
47%
Virginia Tech
-
6%
Other (answer in comments)
Poll
Which of these Syracuse MBB 22-23 home games are you most interested in?
-
45%
Duke
-
20%
North Carolina
-
31%
Georgetown
-
1%
Notre Dame
-
0%
Other
Poll
How are you feeling about Syracuse W. Lacrosse?
-
17%
National Champs!
-
64%
Final Four
-
18%
Knocked out before Memorial Day
Hopefully people are enjoying these end of the week questions but let us know in the comments.
