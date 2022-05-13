Friday Feedback: Syracuse football’s ACC rivals and Men’s basketball marquee game

We’ve talked a lot about the ACC’s proposed football schedule change and how it might impact the Syracuse Orange. But before we turn it over to you to play administrator let’s recap last week’s polls.

We asked which team you’d want Syracuse to play as a non-conference opponent and as expected old Lambert Trophy rival West Virginia was the clear winner over Michigan and UCLA. Thankfully most of you don’t want Bama which was refreshing to see. When it comes to men’s basketball you want to see Kentucky and in the other category you said getting the Denver Pioneers in the Dome for a lacrosse game beat out UConn and South Carolina’s women’s basketball squads.

Now for this week’s questions:

Poll We assume Syracuse football will be matched with BC and Pitt, so which school would you prefer as the 3rd rival? Clemson

Miami

Virginia Tech

Other (answer in comments) vote view results 13% Clemson (15 votes)

32% Miami (35 votes)

47% Virginia Tech (51 votes)

6% Other (answer in comments) (7 votes) 108 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which of these Syracuse MBB 22-23 home games are you most interested in? Duke

North Carolina

Georgetown

Notre Dame

Other vote view results 45% Duke (48 votes)

20% North Carolina (21 votes)

31% Georgetown (33 votes)

1% Notre Dame (2 votes)

0% Other (1 vote) 105 votes total Vote Now

Poll How are you feeling about Syracuse W. Lacrosse? National Champs!

Final Four

Knocked out before Memorial Day vote view results 17% National Champs! (16 votes)

64% Final Four (59 votes)

18% Knocked out before Memorial Day (17 votes) 92 votes total Vote Now

Hopefully people are enjoying these end of the week questions but let us know in the comments.