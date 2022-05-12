Syracuse softball advances in ACC Championship

The Syracuse Orange softball team continued their hot streak yesterday afternoon. After winning three in a row to earn the 9th seed in the ACC Softball Championship, Syracuse took care of the Louisville Cardinals 2-0 behind a one-hit shutout from Ariana Adams.
The Orange got all the runs they needed on this two-run homer from Angel Jasso.
Home run hacks @jassoangel11— Syracuse Softball (@CuseSB) May 11, 2022
T3 | Syracuse 2, Louisville 0 pic.twitter.com/4vRPqVKMCa
Adams did the rest as she took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and was helped by defensive plays like this
She can do it all @paris_woods13 pic.twitter.com/kH2ZWyTkcp— Syracuse Softball (@CuseSB) May 11, 2022
This was Syracuse’s first win in an ACC Softball Championship game in program history. The Orange hope to keep their season alive when they face the top-seed Virginia Tech Hokies at 11:00 on Thursday morning. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.
