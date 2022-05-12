Syracuse softball advances in ACC Championship

The Syracuse Orange softball team continued their hot streak yesterday afternoon. After winning three in a row to earn the 9th seed in the ACC Softball Championship, Syracuse took care of the Louisville Cardinals 2-0 behind a one-hit shutout from Ariana Adams.

The Orange got all the runs they needed on this two-run homer from Angel Jasso.

Home run hacks @jassoangel11



T3 | Syracuse 2, Louisville 0 pic.twitter.com/4vRPqVKMCa — Syracuse Softball (@CuseSB) May 11, 2022

Adams did the rest as she took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and was helped by defensive plays like this

This was Syracuse’s first win in an ACC Softball Championship game in program history. The Orange hope to keep their season alive when they face the top-seed Virginia Tech Hokies at 11:00 on Thursday morning. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.