Previewing Syracuse track and field at the ACC Outdoor Championships

The Syracuse Orange track and field teams are at Duke University for the ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships. While the Orange won’t be in contention for team titles there are several individuals with chances of bringing home hardware from the meet so let’s take a look at those athletes with top 10 qualifying standards in the conference this season.

Annie Boos has had an outstanding spring and is currently 2nd in the 3000m steeplechase with her 10:08 time. She’s also listed in the 5000m and potentially looking to add a NCAA regional qualifier to give her an additional option at that meet.

Hurdler Shaleah Colaire will look to continue her strong season in both hurdle events. Colaire enters this meet 5th in the 400m hurdles and 9th in the 100m hurdles.

Syracuse’s top hurdler Jaheem Hayles has the 2nd fastest ACC time in the 110m hurdles. Unfortunately for Hayles the top hurdler in the ACC is the fastest NCAA hurdler this season but Hayles could become the Orange’s latest competitor to make Nationals in the event. In the 400m hurdles, Xavion Perkins is ranked 10th and will be looking to run his way into the event finals.

Canadian Kevin Robertson enters the meet 6th in the 3000m steeplechase and hopes to improve on his season-best time. Robertson’s starting to emerge this year and the Orange are counting on him to be a key contributor moving forward.

Super seniors Joe Dragon (6th) and JP Trojan (7th) rank highly in the 10k but both will also be part of the 65-man field in the 5000m. Again this is to grab a regional qualifying time in multiple events but the notion that a track event will have 65 competitors in one heat is a bit ridiculous.

Finally both the men’s and women’s 4x100m relay teams are ranked 9th coming into the meet. The women will have to put up a strong time in a smaller heat while the men get the benefit of racing against the faster teams in their heat.

The ACC Network Extra television schedule for the meet is:

Thursday from noon until 9 p.m.

Friday from 11 a.m. through 9 p.m.

Saturday from 3 p.m. until the championship’s conclusion at approximately 9 p.m.

Live results will be available online here and we’ll recap the meet results at the conclusion of the event.