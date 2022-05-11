Which ACC schools would be best for Syracuse football’s permanent rivals?

It looks like the Syracuse Orange football team’s days in the Atlantic Division of the ACC are coming to an end. As we discussed yesterday, the ACC is looking to scrap the divisions and word out of the conference meetings is that the league will move to the 3-5-5 model.

My only complaint about the ACC moving to a 3-5-5 scheduling model is that it didn’t happen last year so we couldn’t officially ended the coastal after it’s 7 different champs in 7 years. — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) May 10, 2022

I tossed out one possible option yesterday for Syracuse’s three rivals and many of you weighed in with votes for Virginia Tech or Miami (and a couple for Wake Forest). You could certainly go with geographic distance or former Big East conference mates. Let’s dig a bit deeper and take a look at a pro and con for each school?

Boston College Eagles: Closest school and old rival in an area with plenty of alumni. Dudes on the Green Line think Zay Flowers is a special teams player for the Patriots.

Clemson Tigers: This is the best ACC opponent to draw a national tv slot. Have to look at Dabo’s face in those new 8k sideline cameras.

Duke Blue Devils: A program that Syracuse can compete with on the field. It’s not basketball so no one cares.

Florida State Seminoles: Road trips to Florida in November are ideal....until the game is close and the refs make sure they get out of Tallahassee without incident.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Winnable road games in Atlanta, stank you very much. Georgia Tech always hires weird coaches and the ACC has reached their quota.

Louisville Cardinals: These two teams often play entertaining games. Louisville often runs away with them in the second half.

Miami Hurricanes: Hosting the Canes guarantees an electric environment. They literally have boosters spending millions to buy players and return to prominence.

NC State Wolfpack: The benefit of the ACC is allowing Orange fans to find some warmer weather games as the season progresses. There’s something about Raleigh which seems to make Syracuse prone to playing poorly.

North Carolina Tar Heels: A Saturday afternoon in Kenan Stadium sounds ideal for watching college football. Too much argyle is never a good thing.

Pittsburgh Panthers: Old-school Northeast rivalry but with all the time spent playing these two schools could probably use the opportunity to see other teams...it’s not you Pitt...well actually it is Narduzzi. You understand he did try and kill a guy once and even for college football coaches that’s nuts.

Virginia Cavaliers: Charlottesville is a great place to watch a game.....as long as you show up wearing a button-down and khakis. We’re going to a football game, not a wine tasting.

Virginia Tech Hokies: Lots of incredible games the last 20 years so this rivalry should be annual. Any road trip that requires 2+ connections and a rental car doesn’t match up with other destinations in the ACC.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Wake is one of the closest peer schools to Syracuse so it’s a series that makes sense. Wake’s got the creepiest mascot in the league and letting him ride a motorcycle on the field seems like it’s an accident waiting to happen.

Now let’s keep the conversation going-give us your best argument for or against certain ACC schools.