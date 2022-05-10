Syracuse men’s basketball eyeing Duquesne transfer Mounir Hima

The Syracuse Orange have been exploring the transfer portal, hoping to find a replacement at center for Frank Anselem. Their latest attempt is Mounir Hima, who visited campus yesterday and today. The 6’11” rising sophomore played sparingly for Duquesne last season, averaging 9.6 minutes per game, 1.9 points, and 2.8 rebounds. He did start five games at the end of the season, tallying an average of 18.8 minutes, 3.6 points, ang 5.2 rebounds.

Hima has some SU connection already: he attended St. Benedict’s Prep, the same New Jersey high school that Tyler Ennis and Bourama Sidibe did. He has interest from several schools, but Syracuse is the only P5 program offering right now.

The Orange roster currently sits with three centers: Jesse Edwards, John Bol Ajak, and freshman Peter Carey. With Jesse coming back from an injury, JBA barely seeing the court last year, and Carey missing his entire 2021-22 season, the Orange desperately need another backup option - even if he’s not the most enticing player stats-wise.

Jim Boeheim made it clear that his preference is to recruit a center that can develop into a starter once Jesse leaves. He has two open scholarships to do so after Chaz Owens entered the portal last month.