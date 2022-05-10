Syracuse men’s basketball 2022-23 ACC opponents named

With annual ACC meetings happening this week, we’ll be getting some information on future Syracuse Orange scheduling and other items related to the conference. First up is the 2022-23 men’s basketball opponent information. With twenty ACC games Syracuse will be hosting four schools, traveling for a road game against four schools and playing a home and home against six conference mates so let’s see how it breaks down with last year’s records:

Home and Home: Boston College Eagles (13-20), Pittsburgh Panthers (11-21), Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-20), Notre Dame Fighting Irish (24-11), Virginia Cavaliers (21-14), and Virginia Tech Hokies (23-13).

Home Opponents: Duke Blue Devils (32-7), North Carolina Tar Heels (29-10), North Carolina State Wolf Pack (11-21) and Wake Forest Demon Deacons (25-10)

Road Opponents: Clemson Tigers (17-16), Florida State Seminoles (17-14), Louisville Cardinals (13-19) and Miami Hurricanes (26-11)

Early impressions are that this schedule looks favorable to the Orange. Of the 20 games, only seven are against teams that made the NCAA Tournament and four of those will be in the Dome. Oddly enough Syracuse won’t play a game in the state of North Carolina until the ACC Tournament in Greensboro but I’m sure Jim Boeheim will find something to complain about.

We also know that Syracuse will host Bryant, likely travel for the ACC-Big Ten Challenge and play two games in Brooklyn as part of the Empire Classic.

What are your thoughts of this schedule as it begins to take shape?