Syracuse men’s lacrosse closes 2022 season at home vs. Notre Dame

The historically bad 2022 Syracuse Orange men's lacrosse season will, at long last, come to an end this afternoon in the Dome.

The Orange will host Notre Dame at 12 PM on ESPN U. The Irish have won four in a row in the series, including three straight blowouts they’ve won by an embarrassing combined margin of 62-25. SU will be looking for their first win against ND since 2018.

As it is Senior Day, the program will be honoring its 22 players who are either fourth, fifth or sixth year members of the team. Some of the players who will be honored before the game do still have eligibility remaining if they want it.

For those players who are out of eligibility, such as Brendan Curry, Brett Kennedy and Jakob Phaup, this has been an incredibly disappointing and frustrating final chapter of their Syracuse careers. But, like the tweet says, they’ve given everything over the last half decade to this program, and they’ll get one final chance to celebrate in their final Dome game today.