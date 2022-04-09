No. 4 Syracuse women’s lacrosse set for ACC showdown with No. 1 North Carolina

It is Senior Day in the Carrier Dome for the Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team.

Yes, the ladies do have two more home games after today, but one of them isn’t being played in the Dome, and one is on a weekday afternoon. So, this was the best opportunity to have family and friends come and celebrate the careers of the senior class.

Can't wait to honor this group of seniors before today's game! #orangefamily pic.twitter.com/cVD3AulY2x — Syracuse Women's Lacrosse (@CuseWLAX) April 9, 2022

The matchup is about as good as it gets, as the Orange are hosting the last remaining unbeaten team in the country, the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels.

There’s so much at stake in today’s Senior Day clash, from a battle for the top spot in the ACC standings to the opportunity to add a huge win to the NCAA resume. The Orange will also be looking to avenge their two losses to the Tar Heels from last season, as well as the chance to knock off the No. 1 team in the country.

It’s not going to be an easy task for SU, especially after yesterday’s devastating news of Emma Tyrrell’s season-ending lower body injury that she suffered this week in practice. Losing one of their best and most important players is, of course, a huge blow to ‘Cuse’s efforts in this game, although hopefully Meg Carney will be returning today after resuming practice this week.

North Carolina (12-0) presents an absolutely mammoth challenge, as they are a roster loaded with some of the best players in the country.

Their offense is incredibly deep and headlined by Jamie Ortega, one of the best finishers in the history of the women’s game. She’s flanked by great talent like Caitlyn Wurzburger, Scottie Rose Growney, Andie Aldave and Ally Mastroianni, just to name a few. Mastroianni doubles as the draw control taker, and she’s one of the best, most versatile players in the country.

Defensively, they’re a nightmare to try and break down. With Taylor Moreno standing between the pipes and Emma Trenchard patrolling out in front, UNC has the two best in the country at that end of the field. Look for Trenchard to try to shut off Meaghan Tyrrell, while the Orange shooters will have to be on point with their location because Moreno is a brick wall.

It’s an incredible lacrosse matchup on Senior Day in the Dome, the kind of game that you dream about if you’re an elite player going to one of these schools. Check it out at 2 PM on ESPNU.