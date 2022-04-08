Breaking: Syracuse women’s lacrosse star Emma Tyrrell to miss remainder of 2022 season with lower body injury

Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse star junior Emma Tyrrell will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after suffering a lower-body injury earlier this week in practice, per Syracuse Athletics.

Emma was having a phenomenal season for the Orange. She is currently third on the team in points (50) and goals (30), and is leading the team with 20 assists. She is also tied for the team lead with 10 goals on free-position opportunities. Playing a huge role on draw controls, she is also second on the team with 64 draws secured.

She was a member of the Tewaaraton Award Watch List and was recently named a midseason All-American by Inside Lacrosse. In my opinion, she was the MVP of this team due to her impact on the entire game as a whole.

Emma’s injury is now the latest in an absolutely devastating two-season-long string of bad news for the women’s lacrosse team. Last season, the Orange suffered season-ending injuries to Vanessa Costantino, Emily Hawryschuk and Meg Carney. This season, it has been Emma Ward, Sierra Cockerille and now Emma Tyrrell. On top of all that, Carney remains day-to-day this season and is still uncertain of her status moving forward.

That’s six significant injuries, all to significant contributors.

Absolutely devastated for Emma, who now misses not only the rest of this season, but also likely this summer’s 2022 World Games, where she was set to represent Team USA in the Lacrosse Sixes discipline as they compete for a gold medal.

Best of luck to Emma on her recovery, and we can’t wait to see her back in an Orange uniform next season.