Syracuse men’s basketball 22-23 roster preview: Judah Mintz

With another season behind us, we’re looking ahead to the 2022-23 Syracuse Orange men’s basketball roster. We’ll look at the players that we anticipate will be returning, as well as the incoming recruits. Next up on the agenda is Guard Judah Mintz.

Season Recap

Judah Mintz is a 6’3” Combo Guard from just outside of Washington, D.C. Mintz originally committed to the Pittsburgh Panthers last June, but after the program had a rough start to the season, he decommitted in November. After fielding offers from all over the country, Mintz put Syracuse in his final four. Most predictions had him going to DePaul, but the day of his announcement, he flipped the script and committed to Cuse.

Mintz is a consensus Top 100 prospect in this year’s class. ESPN has him as the ninth highest at his position in the Class of 2022, while 247 Sports has him at Number 12.

Mintz played high school ball at Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia. He averaged 15.2 points, 4 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game and displayed all the intangibles a good two-way player needs to have.

Next Steps

As I said yesterday in my Quadir Copeland preview, Mintz’s commitment likely changed how the Orange will set their lineup beginning in the fall. Joe Girard should slide over to shooting guard and Mintz, at least on paper, has the best chance of taking his position on the ball. There’s always the possibility that Symir Torrence or Copeland beats him out, but I highly doubt that he won’t see significant minutes one way or the other.

One thing to watch is Mintz’s three-point shooting. He drained 18/39 (.462) from deep for Oak Hill, and he has the potential to eventually replace JGIII as the deep threat of the starting five. Expect to see the ball in Mintz’s hands a lot next season.