Checking in on some way too early 2022 projections for Syracuse football

It’s the final week of Syracuse Orange spring football practice but it’s never too early to talk next season projections. 247Sports released their win projections for ACC teams and Syracuse was given 6 wins with the recommendation to go Over on that projection. The reasons given include the return of Garrett Shrader and Sean Tucker to last year’s 5-7 squad along with this note

“The first five games of the year are winnable prior to a midseason open week before a showdown against N.C. State. That’s more than enough to eventually hit the over.”

Those first five in case you forgot go like this:

Louisville Cardinals

at UConn Huskies

Purdue Boilermakers

Virginia Cavaliers

Wagner Seahawks

We can certainly debate how “winnable” those five games are as really only two look relatively safe to predict, but if Syracuse can find a way to get through that stretch with four wins or more then it’s going to be a fun final two months. 247 also has some early bowl projections and they have Syracuse facing the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Fenway Bowl.

Look we can mock going to a bowl game in the Northeast in December but would you rather be in Boston or Birmingham at time of year. (Look if I just jinxed the Orange into playing in the Birmingham Bowl then let me be the first to say you’re welcome).

Over on The Action Network, Brett McMurphy’s early bowl projections also has the Orange shipping east to Boston to face Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl. Brett also has the Bearcats as way too early 10.5 point favorites in case you want to get those NunesBucks out there early.

What are your way too early predictions? Let’s hear them below.