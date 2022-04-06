Syracuse football alum Riley Dixon signs with Los Angeles Rams

Syracuse Orange fans will continue to see one of their favorites in the NFL next season. On Tuesday Riley Dixon signed a one-year contract with the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams.

Welcome to LA, @RileyTDixon92! — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 5, 2022

Dixon will compete for the job to replace Johnny Hekker who is now with the Carolina Panthers. Obviously the Rams understand that kicking is only one part of the job and that they need a punter who can be a trick-play weapon.

We’ve seen Giants fans celebrate Dixon’s release but maybe they should question why their coaches couldn’t utilize his talents to help a losing team more. That’s just our opinion anyway....

Apologies to Jamal Adams who will now have to face Riley twice a year in the NFC West.