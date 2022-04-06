 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Syracuse football alum Riley Dixon signs with Los Angeles Rams

By Kevin M Wall
Carolina Panthers v New York Giants Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Syracuse Orange fans will continue to see one of their favorites in the NFL next season. On Tuesday Riley Dixon signed a one-year contract with the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams.

Dixon will compete for the job to replace Johnny Hekker who is now with the Carolina Panthers. Obviously the Rams understand that kicking is only one part of the job and that they need a punter who can be a trick-play weapon.

We’ve seen Giants fans celebrate Dixon’s release but maybe they should question why their coaches couldn’t utilize his talents to help a losing team more. That’s just our opinion anyway....

Apologies to Jamal Adams who will now have to face Riley twice a year in the NFC West.

