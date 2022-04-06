Syracuse men’s basketball 22-23 roster preview: Peter Carey

We’re going to spend some time looking ahead to the 2022-23 Syracuse Orange men’s basketball roster. We’ll look at the players that we anticipate will be returning as well as the incoming recruits. Next up is incoming forward Peter Carey.

Season Recap

Peter Carey is a 6’11 power forward from Massachusetts. The 3-star recruit chose Syracuse over Rutgers, Iona, UMass and St. Bonaventure. The Northfield Mount Hermon product missed this season but impressed the Syracuse coaches last summer at camp when he was offered a scholarship.

Carey was ranked the 7th-best player in Massachusetts and 60th-best power forward in the country by 247 sports.

Next Steps

When Syracuse offered Carey it seemed like it was done with a long-term view of his game but COVID and a knee injury have limited his playing time significantly the last two seasons. He’s using the time off to try and add some weight because at 6’11 and 190 pounds he’s going to need to build up strength to handle ACC play.

Descriptions of Carey’s game often focus on his athletic ability so you wonder if it’s in his best interest to spend next season as a redshirt as he continues to recover from his knee surgery. Orange fans are picturing him as a back-up to Jesse Edwards but Carey might fit better on the wing for Syracuse. If he can spend the next year adding strength and developing some offensive moves outside of dunks and lobs he could emerge as a nice find for the Syracuse coaching staff. Carey is an intriguing long-term project but fans might want to temper expectations for the 22-23 season.