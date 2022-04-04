Troy Nunes is an Absolute Magician: Spring game recap and basketball roster moves

Who knew that in an April with one national contending lacrosse team and no postseason for basketball, we’d have a week full of news! But this week Andy, Steve, and Christian have a ton to talk about all about the Syracuse Orange Spring Game and big basketball news.
In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...
- We laugh at Duke.
- Vegetables first: Men’s lacrosse got stomped.
- Better vegetables: Women’s lacrosse rolled Pitt!
- Men’s basketball roster moves: Anslem, Swider out, Mintz in!
- FOOTBALL WAS PLAYED! Let’s talk observations.
- Quarterbacks: What do we know about them? Let’s find out.
- Offensive line: are they healthy? No, ok well then what should take away from this?
- Defensive issues seem to be a big worry going into the season... here’s where Tony White earns his hype!
- To the football! (The other one)
