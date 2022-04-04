 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Troy Nunes is an Absolute Magician: Spring game recap and basketball roster moves

We talk men’s basketball and men’s football in a busy week!

By Andrew Pregler, Steve Haller, and Christian De Guzman

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Who knew that in an April with one national contending lacrosse team and no postseason for basketball, we’d have a week full of news! But this week Andy, Steve, and Christian have a ton to talk about all about the Syracuse Orange Spring Game and big basketball news.

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

  • We laugh at Duke.
  • Vegetables first: Men’s lacrosse got stomped.
  • Better vegetables: Women’s lacrosse rolled Pitt!
  • Men’s basketball roster moves: Anslem, Swider out, Mintz in!
  • HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order)
  • FOOTBALL WAS PLAYED! Let’s talk observations.
  • Quarterbacks: What do we know about them? Let’s find out.
  • Offensive line: are they healthy? No, ok well then what should take away from this?
  • Defensive issues seem to be a big worry going into the season... here’s where Tony White earns his hype!
  • To the football! (The other one)
  • Join our Discord!

If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast:

You Missed It! Recent TNIAAP episodes:

These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above!

Next Up In Syracuse Football

Loading comments...