Troy Nunes is an Absolute Magician: Spring game recap and basketball roster moves

Who knew that in an April with one national contending lacrosse team and no postseason for basketball, we’d have a week full of news! But this week Andy, Steve, and Christian have a ton to talk about all about the Syracuse Orange Spring Game and big basketball news.

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

We laugh at Duke.

Vegetables first: Men’s lacrosse got stomped.

Better vegetables: Women’s lacrosse rolled Pitt!

Men’s basketball roster moves: Anslem, Swider out, Mintz in!

HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order)

(Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order) FOOTBALL WAS PLAYED! Let’s talk observations.

Quarterbacks: What do we know about them? Let’s find out.

Offensive line: are they healthy? No, ok well then what should take away from this?

Defensive issues seem to be a big worry going into the season... here’s where Tony White earns his hype!

To the football! (The other one)

Join our Discord!

If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast:

You Missed It! Recent TNIAAP episodes:

These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above!