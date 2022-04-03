Syracuse men’s basketball: Cole Swider declaring for NBA Draft

Many Syracuse Orange fans had been including Cole Swider as an integral piece for the 22-23 team to be a top 25 squad. Well if that was you (or if you’re Jim Boeheim), it’s time to figure out another solution. Swider has announced that he will not be returning to Syracuse next year and will enter his name in the NBA Draft.

All Glory to God. Words can’t describe how much this year meant to my family and I. I will be Orange for Life. Thank you Syracuse. pic.twitter.com/wivODyLnHH — Cole Swider (@coleswider21) April 3, 2022

The Villanova transfer ended up 2nd on the Orange in scoring at 13.9 points per game while leading the team in rebounds with 6.8 per contest. He also ended the year shooting over 40% from 3 and his performance against North Carolina was one of the best scoring nights for an opponent in Chapel Hill.

There will be questions about his ability to defend at the next level but his ability to stretch the floor with his shooting will mean that Cole will at worst receive significant interest from overseas leagues.

His departure means the Orange are currently very thin and inexperienced at the forward spot. Benny Williams, Jon Bol Ajak, Chris Bunch and Maliq Brown are the forwards on the roster as it stands today. Will Jim Boeheim look to the transfer portal for reinforcements?

We’ll explore that idea more but we wish Cole the best as he embarks on his professional career.