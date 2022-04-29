Friday Feedback: Tell us your favorite Carrier Dome memories

All week we’ve looked back at some of the best moments in Carrier Dome history. As the Syracuse Orange transition to competing inside JMA Wireless Stadium/Dome/Arena we want to get your thoughts so let’s get to the questions.
Poll
What’s the best Syracuse game in Carrier dome history?
-
43%
1987 football vs West Virginia
-
29%
1985 MBB vs Georgetown
-
0%
1997 Men’s Lacrosse vs Virginia
-
2%
2020 WBB vs Florida State
-
24%
Other: Answer in comments
Poll
What’s the best Syracuse sports moment in Carrier Dome history?
-
14%
Air Gait
-
68%
Pearl from half-court
-
0%
Emily Engstler buzzer-beater
-
12%
Kirby Dar Dar kick-off return vs Florida
-
4%
Other: answer in comments
Poll
What’s the biggest WTF? moment in Carrier Dome history?
-
20%
Billy Joel banner
-
15%
Roof being deflated due to snow
-
35%
Bowie jersey retirement
-
30%
Original Ernie Davis statue
Loading comments...