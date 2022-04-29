 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Feedback: Tell us your favorite Carrier Dome memories

We gave you ours now let’s hear yours

By Kevin M Wall
Duke v Syracuse Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images

All week we’ve looked back at some of the best moments in Carrier Dome history. As the Syracuse Orange transition to competing inside JMA Wireless Stadium/Dome/Arena we want to get your thoughts so let’s get to the questions.

Poll

What’s the best Syracuse game in Carrier dome history?

  • 43%
    1987 football vs West Virginia
    (18 votes)
  • 29%
    1985 MBB vs Georgetown
    (12 votes)
  • 0%
    1997 Men’s Lacrosse vs Virginia
    (0 votes)
  • 2%
    2020 WBB vs Florida State
    (1 vote)
  • 24%
    Other: Answer in comments
    (10 votes)
Air gait

Poll

What’s the best Syracuse sports moment in Carrier Dome history?

  • 14%
    Air Gait
    (6 votes)
  • 68%
    Pearl from half-court
    (28 votes)
  • 0%
    Emily Engstler buzzer-beater
    (0 votes)
  • 12%
    Kirby Dar Dar kick-off return vs Florida
    (5 votes)
  • 4%
    Other: answer in comments
    (2 votes)
Poll

What’s the biggest WTF? moment in Carrier Dome history?

  • 20%
    Billy Joel banner
    (8 votes)
  • 15%
    Roof being deflated due to snow
    (6 votes)
  • 35%
    Bowie jersey retirement
    (14 votes)
  • 30%
    Original Ernie Davis statue
    (12 votes)
