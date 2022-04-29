Friday Feedback: Tell us your favorite Carrier Dome memories

All week we’ve looked back at some of the best moments in Carrier Dome history. As the Syracuse Orange transition to competing inside JMA Wireless Stadium/Dome/Arena we want to get your thoughts so let’s get to the questions.

Poll What’s the best Syracuse game in Carrier dome history? 1987 football vs West Virginia

1985 MBB vs Georgetown

1997 Men’s Lacrosse vs Virginia

2020 WBB vs Florida State

Other: Answer in comments vote view results 43% 1987 football vs West Virginia (18 votes)

29% 1985 MBB vs Georgetown (12 votes)

0% 1997 Men’s Lacrosse vs Virginia (0 votes)

2% 2020 WBB vs Florida State (1 vote)

24% Other: Answer in comments (10 votes) 41 votes total Vote Now

Poll What’s the best Syracuse sports moment in Carrier Dome history? Air Gait

Pearl from half-court

Emily Engstler buzzer-beater

Kirby Dar Dar kick-off return vs Florida

Other: answer in comments vote view results 14% Air Gait (6 votes)

68% Pearl from half-court (28 votes)

0% Emily Engstler buzzer-beater (0 votes)

12% Kirby Dar Dar kick-off return vs Florida (5 votes)

4% Other: answer in comments (2 votes) 41 votes total Vote Now