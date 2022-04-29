Top Carrier Dome memories: the wild, weird and WTF moments

It’s the final week of the Syracuse Orange hosting events in the building currently known as the Carrier Dome. All this week, we’re looking back at some of the top moments in the Dome’s history. If you missed football, men’s basketball, men’s lacrosse or women’s athletics you can go back and check them out. Today we talk about those moments that really live in the internet era: the wild, weird and WTF?!

FU Dabo

The defining moment of the Scott Shafer era is probably his reaction to a 4th and goal stand in the second quarter of a game his team is losing. Too bad the Orange didn’t win a title because the made for tv movie where Jesse Plemons yells “Mother clucker” at Topher Grace on the opposite sideline

Everybody’s All-American

Riley Dixon provided plenty of highlights for the Orange and these two plays stand out among Dome memories. This had everything- fake kick, amazing hurdle and celebration that includes a “punch” at a future NFL 1st-round draft pick.

And who could forget needing this fake FG to beat Villanova in OT. Maybe if Shafer had used Dixon even more as a weapon

Heisman Hurdle

Apologies to Cordell Hudson

Troy works magic in Triple OT

Yes this was mentioned by some of you in the football memories and while it didn’t make the cut for that group we recognize it here. This was one the most absurd games in Syracuse history. Bryan Randall threw for 502 yards. Troy Nunes threw for 403 yards. Both Qb’s threw three interceptions- Nunes threw his all to Garnell Wilds. David Tyree had 229 receiving yards, blocked a punt and somehow didn’t score a touchdown.

Banner for Billy

Syracuse has a banner hanging for Billy Joel. Among the Syracuse athletes that do not have a banner hanging in the Carrier Dome are the 2015 National Champion field hockey or cross-country teams. Gene Mills, Justyn Knight, the Powell Brothers, Kathrine Switzer, Liz Vilbert...just to name a few. Can’t find room to recognize them but we’ve got a banner for the Piano Man....

Honorable Mentions:

Cleveland State buzzer-beater. Just a typical Syracuse men’s basketball game where an undefeated and ranked Orange squad welcomed an unranked mid-major into the Dome and proceeded to go back and forth for thirty-nine minutes and fifty-nine seconds until the end. There would be no overtime on this night after this 60-foot heave hit from the banks of Lake Erie.

Dordevic defies Duke defense with this ridiculous play which evokes memories of Syracuse Lacrosse of years past

Speaking of Syracuse Lacrosse....think the NCAA will ever find that trophy? Could it really be hidden somewhere in the Dome?

Ok now it’s your turn to share. Let us know your moments in the comments below.