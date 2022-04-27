Syracuse women’s basketball adds Buffalo transfer Dyaisha Fair

The Syracuse Orange continue to reload their roster with Head Coach Felisha Legette-Jack’s former players. Dyaisha Fair recently announced she is also heading from Buffalo to join SU. Fair became the fourth player to move a few hours east to continue her basketball career, joining Saniaa Wilson, Georgia Woolley, and Cheyenne McEvans.

The 5’5” junior guard has an impressive resume. She was the leading scorer in the MAC last season and 4th best in the entire nation, averaging over 23 points per game. Fair isn’t a one-year-wonder either: she’s consistently averaged at least 22 PPG through her entire collegiate career. She also has career highs of 6 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 3 steals per game (all during the 2020-21 campaign)

The Rochester native has two years of eligibility left so she can be part of the Syracuse program turnaround. Her high scoring prowess and ability to shoot the deep ball (nearly 37% from three last season) should go a long way in jumpstarting this once decimated program.