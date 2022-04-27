Your weekly Syracuse tennis, softball, and rowing recap

Students are packing up their things to go home, but the 2022 season isn’t over quite yet for all of the Syracuse Orange spring sports, so let’s check in on them again.

Tennis

After a loss against Wake Forest in the ACC Tournament, Syracuse women’s tennis has finished the season. Sophomore Ines Fonte won her singles matchup in 2 straight sets and gave the Orange their 1 point in their 4-1 loss against the Deacon Demons. It was Fontes’ ninth win of the season and her fifth consecutive win in finished matches.

The ladies finish the season 10-11 in regular conference play and 4-9 in conference play. This is a young team that had to rebuild after losing so many players last year due to graduating. Hopefully they’ll come back next year more experienced and ready to continue improving and building the program.

Softball

Their doubleheader against Colgate got postponed last Wednesday, which gave the team some time to recover after losing in all three games against Louisville prior.

This weekend the Orange were back at home taking on #11, the Duke Blue Devils. Friday’s game saw Syracuse lose by a score of 5-0, but some players still marked accomplishments on the diamond.

Angel Jasso led at the plate going 2-for-4 with a double and a single, and it was her 14th double for the season.

Saturday gave the Orange their first win since April 13 as Syracuse brought down the Blue Devils 1-0 with Paris Woods being the only one to get Syracuse a run. Kaia Oliver got the Orange out of a sticky situation at the top of the fifth with runners on second and third. The win was Syracuse’s first over a ranked opponent this season.

The weekend ended similar to how it started with Syracuse falling 6-0 to Duke. Syracuse managed to produce 4 hits through four different players, but no runs. The Orange are now 21-20 overall and 4-14 in conference play. They’ll take on Niagara on Thursday at 6PM.

Rowing

The men’s rowing team had their last regatta in the middle of April but they’re going into this weekend ready to fight for the Packard Cup against Dartmouth on Saturday. Then on Sunday they’ll remain in Vermont to compete against Boston University for the Conlan Cup. More details to come on that next week.

The Women’s team had an extremely successful weekend winning the Pocock cup at a 16-team regatta.

The #15 Orange scored 83 points and beat out teams like #11 Duke (82) and #9 University of Pennsylvania (80). On Saturday morning Syracuse won four of five races, bringing them to 9 wins out of 15 total.

The second varsity eight and second varsity four took care of business winning all three of the races during the competition.

This weekend the team will take on the University of Tennessee, Princeton, and University of Pennsylvania in Princeton, NJ.

With women’s lacrosse and rowing doing well, we have some Syracuse sports to watch closely as we enter championship season.