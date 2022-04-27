Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Seven earn All-ACC honors

With the regular season now concluded for the Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team, it’s time to hand out the first round of hardware.

The ACC did just that on Tuesday when the conference announced their 2022 All-ACC women’s lacrosse team based on a vote of the league’s nine head coaches.

Seven members of the Orange earned All-ACC honors with spots available for the first team, second team, and freshman team.

Meaghan Tyrrell, Emily Hawryschuk and Emma Tyrrell were all named to the the All-ACC first team, while Sarah Cooper, Megan Carney and Sam Swart were voted to the second team. Olivia Adamson was selected to the All-Freshman team.

This is the third time that Emily has earned All-ACC first team in her career, also achieving the feat back in 2018 and 2019. Meaghan has now made first-team twice after also doing it last year.

The selections for Emma and Megan are particularly notable because of the respective injuries they’ve suffered this season. Both have only played in 12 of SU’s 17 games, and yet were still able to earn all-conference selections. It speaks to the overall quality of their play, especially for Emma, who found her way onto the first team even while missing the final five games of the regular season.

Congratulations to Olivia Adamson on being selected to the ACC All-Freshman Team! https://t.co/yU6E880e02 pic.twitter.com/W0x2oTqTFG — Syracuse Women's Lacrosse (@CuseWLAX) April 26, 2022

Syracuse tied with North Carolina and Boston College for the most selections on the All-ACC first and second teams, with six players making it for each school. BC had the most first-teamers with five, while UNC had four and SU followed with three.

The Orange will next be in action this Friday at the ACC Tournament, which is taking place this year in South Bend. ‘Cuse earned the No. 3 seed, and will play the No. 6 seed Virginia Cavaliers in the quarterfinals on Friday, April 29 at approximately 7:30 PM.