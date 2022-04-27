Top Carrier Dome moments: Syracuse women’s athletics

It’s the final week of the Syracuse Orange hosting events in the building known as the Carrier Dome. We’re going to take some time this week to look back at some of the top moments in the Dome’s history.

Monday: Football

Tuesday: Men’s basketball

Today we look at the top Syracuse women’s sports moments....

Women’s Basketball advances to Sweet 16

The Orange used their home-court advantage to roll to a 76-59 win over Albany. Brittney Sykes and Alexis Peterson combined for 46 points as the 4th seeded Orange stymied the upset hopes of the 14th-seeded Great Danes. Syracuse would then beat South Carolina, Tennessee and Washington on their way to the program’s first National Championship game.

Women’s Lacrosse punches ticket to first Final Four

In 2008, the Orange hosted NCAA Tournament games for the first time. Syracuse took care of Towson 21-9 behind a Tournament record 13 points from Katie Rowan. In the next round Syracuse was able to hold off North Carolina 13-11 to advance to the program’s first Final Four.

Dual at the Dome

Over the years the Carrier Dome had hosted soccer, figure skating, ice hockey, gymnastics and wrestling but a softball game indoors seemed a bit of a stretch. Pete Sala and crew got creative to bring the Orange inside so they could enjoy a couple of home games before spring arrived in Syracuse. This hasn’t become the annual event many had hoped but we think that the Orange softball team will get another opportunity to take to the field turf.

Janeen Bonner dominates jumps

Many of you may not realize that Ernie Davis Legends Field there still exists an indoor track. Syracuse used to host many big meets in the Dome including the Big East Indoor Championships. Janeen Bonner was a member of the Syracuse track team from 1986-89 and she won the Big East Indoor Championship in both the long and triple jump during all four years of her Syracuse career. Yes, that’s right she was 8-8 inside the Dome and anytime you go undefeated in your career, you need to be mentioned especially when it’s an accomplishment that wasn’t matched by any other Big East track and field athlete. (By the way, Janeen won 7-8 Big East titles in these events outdoors so she was 15-16 overall)

First jersey retirements

In a move that was long overdue Syracuse retired the jerseys for three women’s athletes in the 21-22 athletic year. Anna Goodale, Felisha Legette-Jack and Katie Rowan opened the doors for future women to be honored in the Dome. As Syracuse figures out the best way to honor great coaches and athletes from all sports in a manner that is meaningful and accessible to the public this year’s ceremonies were a good first step.

Now that Syracuse has retired the jerseys of three women’s athletes we can look for more recognition of the first 50 years of women’s sports at the University.

Honorable Mention:

Tiana returns. The star guard returned to the Dome for the first time after her treatment for cancer and helped the Orange defeat Penn State 82-72.

Patrina Thomas wins double gold in 1986 Big East Indoor Track Championships. Thomas took 1st in both the shot put and weight throw.

Emily Hawryschuck breaks Syracuse lacrosse all-time goal scoring record. As impressive as it was it was made more memorable because Emily broke her head coach Kayla Treanor’s record in a game against Katie Rowan, the player who held it before Treanor.

What other moments did we miss? Be sure to tell us your favorites down in the comments.