Let’s get the Syracuse Orange on the EDSBS Charity Bowl Leaderboard

I’m not going to sugar coat it: Syracuse Orange sports have been rough these days. However, if you’re looking for some reason to proudly wave that Orange flag, I’ve got the (online) bowl for you.

The EDSBS Charity Bowl has returned for 2022. If you’re new around here, the folks who used to be behind EDSBS of SB Nation started a fundraising campaign for New American Pathways, an organization in Georgia who assists immigrants and refugees with their lives once arrived in the United States through citizenship. Spencer Hall was a former volunteer, a current college football fan, and so the Charity Bowl was born.

First: If you're a veteran, got it, I'm ADHD and got money to throw, well, here's the link for this year's festivities. No waiting, line's open: https://t.co/o1iCrV2S41 — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) April 25, 2022

Essentially, everyone who donates supports a school, with Spencer usually getting a tattoo (or doing something ridiculous) for the school who wins. Most donations come in the form of a petty school rivalry victory or calling card, and that invitation is too much for us to ignore.

If you’re looking to support a great cause and want to see Syracuse high on the leaderboard, here are some of our suggestions.

As of 5 p.m. ET Monday, your Day 1 #CharitibundiBowl leaders are: pic.twitter.com/mdSuRzBQlO — NewAmericanPathways (@newampaths) April 25, 2022

$44, $440, $4.44, etc - This one is pretty obvious. Plus, if you missed out on buying Twitter, you can put your $44b to good use.

$19.59 or $23.14 - A little less obvious, but if you want to remind everyone that Syracuse has more football national titles than Boston College, NC State, Arizona, Arizona, South Carolina, and Oregon, this is a great way to bring the 1959 season back to forefront of everyone’s mind.

$1552 or $15.52 - Sean Tucker will be pleased with this single season school rushing record donation.

$3622, $36.22, or $33 - Look, no college football competition between programs can include Syracuse and not mention living highlight gif Eric Dungey, who in the record setting 2018 season led the Orange to double digit wins with 3,622 total yards and 33 touchdowns.

And finally for the truly petty among us we leave you with this one:

this is the way — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) April 25, 2022

As always, we here at TNIAAM and EDSBS all appreciate those who can support this great cause, and let’s spend today remember good football memories. I’m sure there’s more numbers I missed, so let me know your suggestions in the comments.