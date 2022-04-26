Syracuse track performs well at Virginia Challenge

The Syracuse Orange track and field teams were finally together last weekend at the Virginia Challenge. With the ACC Championships approaching Syracuse’s athletes are looking to secure their qualifying spots.

Shaleah Colaire earned a 5th place in the 400m hurdles and was 7th in the 100m hurdles. She’s in the top 10 in the conference in both events. Annie Boos continued her strong outdoor season with a 4:21 in the 1500m which puts her 13th in the ACC in the event. Abigail Spiers won her section of the 5000m in a time of 16:09. This is the 11th fastest time in the ACC this season and Spiers could find scoring position in both of the long distance races. Justus Holden-Betts ran 10:41 in the 3000m steeplechase which is 12th in the ACC.

For the men, Nathan Henderson was 5th in the 1500m. He has the 12th fastest time in the ACC in that event and the 15th fastest 5000m time. Henderson is close behind teammate Joe Dragon in the 5000 as Dragon’s 13:41 at Virginia puts him 11th in the ACC. In the 3000m steeplechase Kevin Robertson ran a season-best 8:46 which is now 5th-fastest in the conference this season. Anthony Vasquez was 6th in the 110m hurdles and now he’s 11th in the ACC in that event.

The Orange are improving as the season goes on and will hope to keep the trend going at the ACC Championships at Duke. That meet begins May 12th so I’d imagine the team will get one more competition before then.