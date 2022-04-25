Let’s look at last week’s Syracuse sports feedback results

Last week we asked you to share your thoughts on several Syracuse Orange sports topics and around 200 of you decided to chime in. Let’s look at the results

We asked you about some of the Syracuse spring sports which are carrying the flag for title hopes this year.

1) How far will women’s lacrosse go this season?

18% thought that Kayla Treanor’s first season will end before the Final Four. The other 82% believe that the Orange will be playing into the final weekend with 16% feeling that the women will be claiming the 1st National Championship in program history.

2) Will either rowing squad win a championship this spring?

The Syracuse women are ranked in the top 15 while the Syracuse men are in the top 10. Both squads expect to be competing into late May and early June. 14% of you think the Orange will take home a title this year while 66% think we’ll see a Syracuse boat earn a top-5 finish.

Then we started to gauge your feelings about the 2022 Syracuse football team.

3) How many games will Syracuse Football win in 2022?

This one was pretty close. 52% of you have the Orange winning 6 or more next fall and 48% feel Syracuse will be left on the outside looking in (and likely looking for a new head coach). We’ll dig into this more moving forward but is it a lack of faith in Dino Babers, concern about the schedule, or just feeling like the talent isn’t there to compete in the ACC?

4) How many yards will Sean Tucker rush for next season?

Last year Tucker had 1,496 yards to set a new school-record. Will the new Robert Anae offense mean more or less opportunities for him in 2022? 23% feel that Tucker will break his own record and eclipse the 1500 yard mark. 49% will be pleased with Sean’s performance of between 1200 and 1500 yards while 28% feel that Tucker will be well behind 2021.

**********************************************************************************************

Depending on the amount of news going on we’ll try to run these Friday Feedback posts as close to weekly as possible. We appreciate the involvement from this community and think that these could be opportunities to dive deeper into debatable topics.