Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Lax-es in production across football, basketball, & more

This is a tough week, so we talk other things.

By Andrew Pregler, Steve Haller, and Christian De Guzman

Listen: things aren’t going great around Syracuse Orange sports land. The men’s lacrosse team is flailing, the Women’s teams are marching towards the inevitable challenges of the conference tournament, and so a Syracuse themed podcast may go slightly off the rails. You live and learn.

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

  • We start with EPL talk because this was not a great week for Syracuse sports.
  • The men’s lacrosse had a rough time. Again.
  • This has been a historically bad year for the big Syracuse sports. Is football the best case at a rebound?
  • The women’s lacrosse team went 1-1 this week, which around here is downright amazing.
  • We talk the #15 ranked Women’s Crew team and the big upset of #11 Duke in softball!
  • MLS Roundup: We deep dive into Mo Adams and Ryan Roposso.
  • Tajon Buchannon is an absolute magician.
  • MOON KNIGHT TALK
