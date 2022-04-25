Listen: things aren’t going great around Syracuse Orange sports land. The men’s lacrosse team is flailing, the Women’s teams are marching towards the inevitable challenges of the conference tournament, and so a Syracuse themed podcast may go slightly off the rails. You live and learn.
In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...
- We start with EPL talk because this was not a great week for Syracuse sports.
- The men’s lacrosse had a rough time. Again.
- This has been a historically bad year for the big Syracuse sports. Is football the best case at a rebound?
- The women’s lacrosse team went 1-1 this week, which around here is downright amazing.
- We talk the #15 ranked Women’s Crew team and the big upset of #11 Duke in softball!
- MLS Roundup: We deep dive into Mo Adams and Ryan Roposso.
- Tajon Buchannon is an absolute magician.
- MOON KNIGHT TALK
These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above!
