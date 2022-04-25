Listen: things aren’t going great around Syracuse Orange sports land. The men’s lacrosse team is flailing, the Women’s teams are marching towards the inevitable challenges of the conference tournament, and so a Syracuse themed podcast may go slightly off the rails. You live and learn.

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

We start with EPL talk because this was not a great week for Syracuse sports.

The men’s lacrosse had a rough time. Again.

This has been a historically bad year for the big Syracuse sports. Is football the best case at a rebound?

The women’s lacrosse team went 1-1 this week, which around here is downright amazing.

We talk the #15 ranked Women’s Crew team and the big upset of #11 Duke in softball!

MLS Roundup: We deep dive into Mo Adams and Ryan Roposso.

Tajon Buchannon is an absolute magician.

MOON KNIGHT TALK

