Friday feedback: Share some of your thoughts about Syracuse Orange sports

We’ve got some poll questions as we head towards May

By Kevin M Wall
The 2021-22 season has not been great to Syracuse Orange athletics. We’re not going to spend a nice spring Friday rehashing what’s gone wrong so we’ve got a few poll questions to gather your perspective on some topics as we wind down the college athletic year.

We’ll give you the weekend to answer the polls and share your comments and next week we’ll dig into the results. We’re also going to have a series looking back at top moments in Carrier Dome history as we enter the final week of the Stadium bearing it’s original name. Now onto the polls:

Let’s get your thoughts on the spring sports

Poll

How far will women’s lacrosse go this season?

view results
  • 11%
    Out before the Final Four
    (10 votes)
  • 65%
    Final Four
    (58 votes)
  • 5%
    Runner-up again
    (5 votes)
  • 17%
    Champions!
    (16 votes)
89 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will either rowing squad win a championship this spring?

view results
  • 16%
    Yes
    (13 votes)
  • 68%
    No but a top 5 finish
    (53 votes)
  • 14%
    No boats in grand final races
    (11 votes)
77 votes total Vote Now
Jack Wallace

Now let’s get you thinking ahead to the 2022 Syracuse football season

Poll

How many games will Syracuse Football win in 2022?

view results
  • 7%
    8 or more
    (8 votes)
  • 46%
    6 or 7
    (52 votes)
  • 38%
    5 again
    (43 votes)
  • 7%
    4 or fewer
    (8 votes)
111 votes total Vote Now

Last season Sean Tucker set the Syracuse single-season record with 1,496 yards on 246 carries. What should we look forward to this fall?

Poll

How many yards will Sean Tucker rush for next season?

view results
  • 26%
    Over 1500
    (28 votes)
  • 49%
    1200-1500
    (52 votes)
  • 23%
    1000-1200
    (25 votes)
105 votes total Vote Now

