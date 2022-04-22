Friday feedback: Share some of your thoughts about Syracuse Orange sports

The 2021-22 season has not been great to Syracuse Orange athletics. We’re not going to spend a nice spring Friday rehashing what’s gone wrong so we’ve got a few poll questions to gather your perspective on some topics as we wind down the college athletic year.

We’ll give you the weekend to answer the polls and share your comments and next week we’ll dig into the results. We’re also going to have a series looking back at top moments in Carrier Dome history as we enter the final week of the Stadium bearing it’s original name. Now onto the polls:

Let’s get your thoughts on the spring sports

Poll How far will women’s lacrosse go this season? Out before the Final Four

Final Four

Runner-up again

Champions! vote view results 11% Out before the Final Four (10 votes)

65% Final Four (58 votes)

5% Runner-up again (5 votes)

17% Champions! (16 votes) 89 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will either rowing squad win a championship this spring? Yes

No but a top 5 finish

No boats in grand final races vote view results 16% Yes (13 votes)

68% No but a top 5 finish (53 votes)

14% No boats in grand final races (11 votes) 77 votes total Vote Now

Now let’s get you thinking ahead to the 2022 Syracuse football season

Poll How many games will Syracuse Football win in 2022? 8 or more

6 or 7

5 again

4 or fewer vote view results 7% 8 or more (8 votes)

46% 6 or 7 (52 votes)

38% 5 again (43 votes)

7% 4 or fewer (8 votes) 111 votes total Vote Now

Last season Sean Tucker set the Syracuse single-season record with 1,496 yards on 246 carries. What should we look forward to this fall?