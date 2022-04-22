Three Syracuse lacrosse players named Tewaaraton Award semifinalists

After months of various “watch lists” being released during preseason and throughout the season, on Thursday the Tewaaraton Foundation announced their 25 women’s and men’s semifinalist nominees for this year’s Tewaaraton Award.

The Syracuse Orange had three nominees between the two lists; two for the women, and one for the men.

Seniors Meaghan Tyrrell and Sarah Cooper are nominees for the women, while Tucker Dordevic is the lone representative for the men.

The list of 25 semifinalists will be narrowed down to five finalists in three weeks time at the conclusion of the regular season, and then the winners of the 2022 Tewaaraton Award will be presented on June 2.

Meaghan Tyrrell is having another phenomenal season. She leads the Orange offense in all three main categories of points (88), goals (59) and assists (29). Nationally, she ranks in the top-10 in four categories, including goals (6th), points (6th), points per game (8th) and shooting percentage (5th). Meaghan has also scored five or more goals in a game seven times this season.

Sarah Cooper has been the veteran anchor of a young SU defense this season, which has improved greatly as the season has progressed. She has recorded 19 ground balls and 16 caused turnovers, and has also played an important role in Syracuse’s success on draw controls this season. SU ranks sixth in the nation in draw controls per game, and Sarah has been a big part of that as she ranks third on the team with 35 draw controls to go along with a goal and two assists.

For the men, Tucker Dordevic has had the difficult task of being the main weapon on a Syracuse offense that is lacking in overall depth of talent. However, that hasn’t stopped him from being one of the most prolific goal scorers in the nation all season long.

Dordevic has 42 goals and 11 assists on the season thus far, and his 3.5 goals per game is good enough to rank him fourth nationally. He’s on pace to finish the 14 game regular season inside the top-10 for most goals in a season in Syracuse lacrosse history, which would be a huge accomplishment.

Both programs are currently enduring droughts for players being named finalists for the Tewaaraton. The women haven’t had a finalist since head coach Kayla Treanor was one in her senior season of 2016, and the men haven’t had one since Kevin Rice was a finalist in 2015. The men haven’t had a winner since Mike Leveille in 2008, and the women have never won a Tewaaraton.

Hopefully, one or both of those droughts will be coming to an end this season, but regardless, congratulations to Meaghan, Sarah and Tucker on the great honor and on their wonderful seasons!