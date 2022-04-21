Syracuse Olympic sports round-up for the middle of April

The Syracuse Orange spring sports are turning the corner towards the championship season. Let’s check in on the week that was for the Olympic sports.

Women’s Rowing had the week off so we’ll start with their counterparts on the men’s side. The 6th-ranked Orange held onto the Goes Cup by defeating Cornell and Navy last weekend in the V8 race.. Syracuse also won the 2V8 and 3V8 races over the Big Red and Midshipmen to retain the Stagg Cup. The Orange are back in action at the end of the month when they race Dartmouth.

Assistant Coach Jason Elefant recaps the Goes Trophy racing in Princeton, NJ #CuseRowing pic.twitter.com/Rc18MYgQyI — Syracuse Men's Rowing (@CuseMRowing) April 16, 2022

Women’s Tennis

Syracuse was down in Florida for two matches last weekend. After dropping a 4-0 decision to the Miami Hurricanes, the Orange came back to defeat the #35 Florida State Seminoles 4-3. Syracuse’s doubles teams of Miyuka Kimoto/Polina Kozyreva and Shiori Ito/Sofya Treshcheva won their matches and then Kimoto, Ito and Ines Fontes were victorious in singles play. Syracuse will play #24 Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the ACC Tournament tonight at 6. You can follow the stats here.

"We are very proud of how much grit and perseverance our team showed today. This was a total team effort and gives us momentum heading into our ACC Tournament."



'Cuse fought hard to earn its tenth win of the spring!



Read more https://t.co/BUqNQwciN9 — Syracuse Tennis (@Cuse_Tennis) April 19, 2022

Softball

It was a difficult week on the diamond for Syracuse. After splitting a double-header with Canisius mid-week, Syracuse got swept by the Louisville Cardinals n a three-game series. The Orange only managed 3 runs at Louisville as they dropped to 3-13 in ACC play this season. Angel Jasso, Neli Casares-Maher and Kelly Breen have been leading the Syracuse offense this season. They are the only Orange hitters above .300 on the season.

Syracuse hosts #11 Duke for three games this weekend.