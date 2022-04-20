Former Syracuse men’s basketball forwards try to impress scouts in Portsmouth

Last week we told you that former Syracuse Orange forwards Jimmy Boeheim and Cole Swider were making their case for professional opportunities at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament. With the action complete, let’s see how the former Orange fared.

Action got underway last night in this event which is played over four days in Portsmouth Virginia and features only four (or five) year college players. Jimmy Boeheim was a member of the Jani-King team and his team went 1-2 in their three games. Here’s how Jimmy fared in those games:

Game 1: 2-6 from the field. 4 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists

Game 2: 2-9 from the field. 5 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists

Game 3: 6-12 from the field. 14 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists

Cole Swider played in Portsmouth as a member of Sales Systems, LTD. That team ended up taking the win in the title game by a score of 106-94 over their long-time rival Roger Brown’s Restaurant.

Player of the Game for our contest between Sales Systems Ltd & Portsmouth Sports Club is @Cuse_MBB's Cole Swider #PIT22 pic.twitter.com/R7zBxLOS4T — P.I.T. (@PIT_Basketball) April 15, 2022

Here’s how Cole did in each game of the tournament:

Game 1: 6-14 from the field. 18 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist

Game 2: 2-3 from the field. 6 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist

Game 3: DNP

We couldn’t find any news related to Cole missing the 3rd game but he only played 7 minutes in the 2nd game so hopefully it was nothing serious. Swider’s trainers told the Daily Orange that the focus was on getting Cole to spots where he could use his size and shooting to his advantage. We’ll keep tracking Swider and both Boeheims as pursue pro opportunities.