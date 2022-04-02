Syracuse women’s basketball adds two transfers from Buffalo

We knew that new Syracuse Orange women’s basketball head coach Felisha Legette-Jack needed to replenish the roster. We also suspected that the new transfer rules would lead to at least some of her players making the move East on I-90 from Buffalo.

On Friday, two of those players made it official. Saniaa Wilson, a freshman forward from Rochester and Georgia Woolley, a freshman guard from Australia will be coming to Syracuse next season.

Woolley was the MAC Newcomer of the Year this past season as she started 24 games for the Bulls and averaged 14.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Wilson appeared in 14 games and while she only averaged 3.6 points per game she did shoot 56% from the field. Both players are 6’ tall and will bring size along to an Orange team that only played two players 6’ or taller last year.

We’ll keep an eye on other transfer news for the Orange women as the roster still have a lot of room to add more players for the 22-23 season.