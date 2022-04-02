Here’s what you told us about the men’s Final Four

We asked Syracuse Orange fans about the Men’s Final Four and you answered. Here’s what you had to say starting with the majority hoping that Hubert Davis can send Coach K home tonight.

Now should Duke win tonight at least most of you feel some kind of loyalty towards the ACC in the title game.

The Justin Moore injury seems to open the door for Kansas and more of you think this trip to New Orleans will end a lot better than 2003 did.

While we didn’t get to the Women’s Final Four, the National results have South Carolina and former Orange player Kamila Cardoso as the favorite.

Thanks to all of you who responded to these surveys.

