Recapping the Syracuse track and field weekend

The Syracuse Orange outdoor track and field teams continue to travel south to find better conditions to compete. This past weekend the Orange were in Auburn (Alabama) and Cortland (NY...but it’s still south of Syracuse) competing for better ACC qualifying positions.

At Auburn, Jaheem Hayles led the way taking 1st in the 110m hurdles and 3rd in the 200m dash. Isaiah Lewis (4th), Anthony Vasquez (7th) and David Peters (8th) also placed in the 110m hurdle finals while Trei Thorogood (7th) joined Hayles in placing in the 200m, Xayvion Perkins was 6th in the 400m hurdles in a season-best time that puts him 10th in the ACC in the event. For the women at Auburn, Kirstyn Schechter was 8th in the 400m hurdles while Kahniya James was 16th in the 100m.

It was the distance runners who were out in numbers at Cortland. Syracuse took the top five places in the 1500m run led by Caroline Kirby. Shanley Koekemoer, Bethany Steiner, Emily Nugent and Juliette Keller completed the sweep. In the men’s 1500, Nathan Lawler took the win. Other Syracuse winners on the day were Alexander Segarra in the men’s 400m dash and Barrett Tarris in the women’s 800m. Other Syracuse women who placed 2nd in events at Cortland were Sheridan McGadden in the 110m hurdles, Mariana McManus in the women’s 400 and Olivia Etienvre in the women’s high jump.

At the Boston Marathon, Orange alums Meghan Krifchin and Collin Bennie were among the elite fields in yesterday’s race. Both ended up with top-20 finishes. Bennie was 19th overall, and 7th American in a time of 2:12:08. Krifchin was also the 7th American, finishing 17th overall in a time of 2:31:53.

The Syracuse track teams will be back in action at this weekend’s Virginia Challenge hosted by UVA.