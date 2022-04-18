Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: The artist formerly known as the Carrier Dome

The Syracuse Orange did not have a very good week in a lot of respects. If you want to talk about these sad things, this is probably not the show for you, because as usual, Steve, Christian, and Andy decided to focus on fun things and tangentially related to the Orange!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

We talk about the facility formerly known as the Carrier Dome

We do the investigating of the JMA Wireless sponsorship on Dome tins. Your welcome.

We talk Syracuse men's lacrosse. It's not fun and we try to diagnose the issues that can be fixed for next year.

We discuss the Quincy Ballard news

We discuss the Syracuse standing in the FPI... which is better than expected?

We compare Football and Fútbol

We talk Miles Robinson transfer rumors

