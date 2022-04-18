Syracuse women’s basketball adds players and coaches

While fans are focused on what the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team does in the transfer portal, it’s important that the Syracuse women are actively adding to next season’s roster. On Friday Felisha Legette-Jack announced the addition of two transfer post players: Olivia Owens from Kentucky and Kyra Wood from Temple. Then on Sunday we learned that Cheyenne McEvans would be following Legette-Jack from Buffalo to Syracuse.

Owens and Wood are originally from New York and will bring needed size to the Syracuse front-court. Owens is a 6’4 center with two seasons of eligibility left. She was part of Kentucky’s SEC Tournament Champions team this past season- a group that knocked off the eventual National Champion South Carolina in that final. She started 14 games on the season and averaged 3.7 ppg and 2.9 rpg.

Wood played one season at Temple and had 8 starts as she averaged 3.2 ppg and 4.3 rpg for the Owls. She’s a 6’3 forward from Buffalo who will have three more seasons of eligibility to use at Syracuse.

McEvans was MAC Freshman of the Year in 20-21. Last year injuries cut her season short but in her Buffalo career the 5’9 guard from Michigan averaged over 10 ppg and 5.6 rpg. She’ll have three seasons of eligibility left for the Orange as the 22-23 roster is starting to take shape.

The Orange also announced the hiring of two assistant coaches. Both Kristen Sharkey and Khyreed Carter will be moving from Buffalo to Syracuse. This gives Legette-Jack a staff of three assistants who are familiar with her style and this should help give the Orange a bit of structure and continuity which the program needs after the last 12 months. It also means Syracuse will have women comprising three of the four coaching staff positions which is another welcome change from previous seasons.