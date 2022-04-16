Florida State transfer Quincy Ballard commits to Wichita State over Syracuse

Florida State transfer Quincy Ballard has committed Wichita State over Syracuse, he announced. Ballard, listed as a 7-foot, 240-pound center, will be immediately eligible for the Shockers this season.

Ballard, a Syracuse native, visited Wichita State and the Syracuse campus earlier this month, according to a report from Syracuse.com’s Mike Waters. Set to be a junior in the fall, Ballard will have three seasons of college eligibility remaining due to an additional covid year granted by the NCAA.

In two seasons with the Seminoles, Ballard played in 36 games, averaging 4.0 minutes per contest. He was one of four 7-footers on the FSU roster and struggled to find extended playing time.

Syracuse returns starting center Jesse Edwards for the 2022-23 season but the Orange are still in need of a back up center as Frank Anselem decided to enter the transfer portal. Anselem is visiting the University of Georgia this weekend. Behinds Edwards, Syracuse has incoming freshman Peter Carey at center.