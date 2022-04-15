ESPN’s FPI doesn’t like Syracuse football’s odds in 2022

It’s time Syracuse Orange fans. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart put one hand on your hip and shake your fist in anger because once again your beloved Orange are being slighted by some computers .

ESPN’s Football Power Index was released yesterday and Syracuse starts off 62nd with an early projection for a 4.8-7.2 record. Only three ACC teams start below Syracuse: Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and Duke. The FPI gives the Orange a 30% chance of winning 6 games and a 0.2% chance of winning the Atlantic Division.

Best chance to win the Atlantic Division (via ESPN FPI)



- 74.7%

- 7.7%

- 7.0%

- 6.3%

⚫️ - 3.4%

- 0.7%

- 0.2% pic.twitter.com/etIhP0eKYR — ACC Network (@accnetwork) April 14, 2022

Here’s where the 2022 Syracuse opponents find themselves in the FPI rankings (Wagner is not ranked as a FCS team):

So that Clemson/ND/Pitt stretch doesn’t look very appealing does it? While a lot can (and will) happen between now and the kickoff of the season, it does show the importance for Syracuse to get off to a fast start. The Orange are still facing some challenging opponents but they are getting them at home and it’s going to be crucial to take advantage before hitting a challenging final two months.