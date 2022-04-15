ESPN’s FPI doesn’t like Syracuse football’s odds in 2022

It’s time Syracuse Orange fans. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart put one hand on your hip and shake your fist in anger because once again your beloved Orange are being slighted by some computers .
ESPN’s Football Power Index was released yesterday and Syracuse starts off 62nd with an early projection for a 4.8-7.2 record. Only three ACC teams start below Syracuse: Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and Duke. The FPI gives the Orange a 30% chance of winning 6 games and a 0.2% chance of winning the Atlantic Division.
Here’s where the 2022 Syracuse opponents find themselves in the FPI rankings (Wagner is not ranked as a FCS team):
- Louisville Cardinals- 36th
- UConn Huskies- 130th
- Purdue Boilermakers- 44th
- Virginia Cavaliers- 54th
- NC State Wolfpack- 26th
- Clemson Tigers-4th
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish- 5th
- Pittsburgh Panthers- 9th
- Florida State Seminoles- 31st
- Wake Forest Demon Deacons- 30th
- Boston College Eagles- 59th
So that Clemson/ND/Pitt stretch doesn’t look very appealing does it? While a lot can (and will) happen between now and the kickoff of the season, it does show the importance for Syracuse to get off to a fast start. The Orange are still facing some challenging opponents but they are getting them at home and it’s going to be crucial to take advantage before hitting a challenging final two months.
