Catching up with Syracuse softball, tennis, and rowing

While the summer weather is pretty much screaming that the Syracuse Orange off-season is almost here, we’re not quite there yet. Here’s this week’s recaps of what’s happening with Softball, Tennis, and Rowing.

Softball

The team lost on Friday and Saturday to Notre Dame, and their game Sunday against the Fighting Irish was canceled due to inclement weather. Friday they fell 5-2 with sophomore Angel Jasso scoring both runs for the Orange. The teams were tied 2-2 in the second inning after a wild pitch and an error from Notre Dame’s Payton Tidd. Syracuse managed to get runs early in the game during the first and third inning, but were scoreless thereafter. Notre Dame only failed to get a run during the second, fourth, and seventh.

Saturday’s game was a bigger setback for the Orange as they were shut out 9-0. Paris Woods led the team with 2 hits, followed by Angel Jasso and Kelly Breen. Even with the 4 hits they weren’t able to put up any runs on the board. Kaia Oliver did have a solid performance with four strikeouts in the circle.

Syracuse softball is 19-14 overall, but only 3-10 in conference play; they sit only above Boston College and Pitt in ACC standings. They’ll take on Canisius on Wednesday in a double header, first pitch is at 1:00PM

Regroup and learn for the final game tomorrow



Final score: Syracuse 0, Notre Dame 9

Tennis

Syracuse tennis only had one game this weekend and it gave them their ninth win of the season. A victory against Boston College brought the Orange to 9-9 overall, and it was a pretty great finish to end Syracuse’s Senior Day.

Sofya Treshcheva played her last home game as a senior, falling in doubles with partner Shiori Ito to Boston College’s Sophia Edwards and Hailey Wilcox.

Ito may have fallen in doubles, but she earned her 10th singles win, and with that her 20th match triumph for the season, a mark also reached by Miyuka Kimoto during the match.

Syracuse tennis will travel to take on Miami on Friday and Florida State on Sunday.

2️⃣0️⃣ piece



Freshmen Shiori Ito and Miyuka Kimoto both earned their 20th victories of the spring season on Sunday!



Freshmen Shiori Ito and Miyuka Kimoto both earned their 20th victories of the spring season on Sunday!

Rowing

The women’s crew team spent the weekend in Saratoga Springs, NY where the Orange varsity eight kept hold of the Elizabeth H. O’Leary Cup with a win against Radcliffe.

The #14 Orange started their morning against #2 Yale and Wisconsin. The varsity eight (6:37.52) beat Wisconsin (6:42.63), but Syracuse couldn’t get ahead of Yale (6:30.0) who beat them by 7 seconds.

The second varsity eight and the varsity four finished in second as well. Syracuse’s second varsity four finished in third.

Syracuse women’s rowing will head to the Lake Wheeler Invitational on April 22 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Orange 2V8 beats Radcliffe A and B for the third ‘Cuse win of the afternoon.



1. Syracuse (6:53.02)

2. Radcliffe A (7:04.63)

3. Radcliffe B (7:44.90)



Next up: 2V4 and 3V4



Fish Creek, Saratoga Springs, N. Y. pic.twitter.com/TfTJ0Bevzl — Syracuse Women’s Rowing (@CuseWRowing) April 9, 2022

The men’s crew team traveled to the other side of the country to compete in the Pac-12 Invitational in Redwood City, California. The Orange are ranked #7 and had a pretty successful start for the beginning of the racing season.

Both crews beat out Oregon State and Stanford, but couldn’t manage to get ahead of Washington.

The Orange clocked in at 5:49.2, but Washington beat them by 5.1 seconds finishing at 5:44.1

Syracuse men’s rowing will face #12 Naval Academy and #13 Cornell on Saturday.

1V and 2V both victorious over Oregon State to close out the weekend.



1V

SYR 5:42.8

OSU 5:59.1



2V

SYR 5:51.9

1V and 2V both victorious over Oregon State to close out the weekend.

1V
SYR 5:42.8
OSU 5:59.1

2V
SYR 5:51.9
OSU 6:05.1

Good luck to these Syracuse athletes as they push towards the championship portion of the season.