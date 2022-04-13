Syracuse women’s basketball alum Sue Ludwig to return as assistant coach

Syracuse Orange women’s basketball Head Coach Felisha Legette-Jack made her first coaching staff hire this week. She tabbed another Syracuse alum Sue Ludwig to join her on the Orange sideline. Ludwig had been the Head Coach at Westhill High School here in Syacuse but this will be her first college job.

Ludwig was a two-time All-Big East selection during her career at Syracuse and she remains in the top 20 on the Orange’s all-time scoring list while in the top 10 in many others- including assists and steals. Ludwig will likely be working with the Syracuse guards as she joins her teammate Legette-Jack in trying to bring the Orange back to the NCAA Tournament.

“The opportunity to come back to my alma mater and join forces with Felisha [Legette-Jack], my former teammate and one of my best friends, doing what we love and are so incredibly passionate about, is a dream come true”. https://t.co/alIdpdxMIi — Sue Ludwig (@sludwig5208_sue) April 12, 2022

Will the Syracuse women’s coaching staff match the men’s coaching staff in terms of number of alumni? We’ll see if Legette-Jack keeps Erica Morrow on her staff or if she looks for more Syracuse alums to round out her staff.

In addition to new coaches she still has a lot of work to do to complete the 22-23 roster so expect plenty of women’s basketball news in the near future.