Hurdlers pace Syracuse track and field last weekend

The Syracuse Orange track and field teams split between two meets last weekend. While the sprint/hurdle group was in Miami, the distance runners were in Rhode Island.

Down at Miami, Shaleah Colaire was 6th in the 100m hurdles and she remains in the top 10 in the ACC in the event. Colaire was also 6th in the 400m hurdles closely followed by Kirstyn Schechter in 8th. Colaire is 4th in the ACC in the event while Schechter moves into the top 20. Kahniya James was 8th in the 100m dash and her time is top 15 in the ACC this season.

For the men, Jaheem Hayles was 4th in the 110m hurdles with Isaiah Lewis 8th and David Peters 9th. Hayles is now 3rd in the ACC this season leading six Syracuse hurdlers in the top 20 in the event. In the 400m hurdles, Xayvion Perkins was 3rd in Miami and is now 9th in the ACC in the event.

In Rhode Island, Justus Holden-Betts was 2nd in the 3000m steeplechase in a time of 10:49 and now she’s 9th in the ACC. Olivia Joly was 5th in the 5000m in a time of 16:57 and she was followed by Maddie Heintz in 6th. In the rarely run 3000m Ellie Lawler (6th), Emma Eastman (7th) and Sage Brooks (10th).

For the Syracuse men, Silas Derfal was 2nd in the 3000m and Kevin Robertson was 4th in the 3000m steeplechase. Robertson’s 6th in the ACC in the event on the season, one of five Orange men in the top 10 in an event in the conference.

Syracuse will be back in action next weekend at Auburn for the War Eagle meet.