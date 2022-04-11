 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: We didn’t lose 14-12!

Lacrosse teams didn’t do well, so we have fun with other things!

By Andrew Pregler

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Unlike most of the Syracuse Orange teams, the podcast recording crew did not lose a sporting event 14-12 this weekend. In fact, they did a whole lot of other things, and if you don’t want to be sad about those 14-12 scorelines, you should definitely listen to this week’s show.

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

  • The Syracuse men’s lacrosse team lost 14-12 to an unranked Albany squad. Not great!
  • What went wrong this year for the men’s team?
  • Women’s lacrosse loses 14-12 to the No. 1 ranked North Carolina at the Dome. Also, they lost one of their best players.
  • What’s on the rest of the season’s docket for the women?
  • HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order)
  • Let’s talk about Dome stuff. How much stuff? ALL THE STUFF.
  • Football Crootin’!
  • Basketball Crootin’!
  • Way too early (Syracuse) World Cup preview!
  • Steve’s Envelopes of Cash review!
  • Join our Discord!

If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast:

You Missed It! Recent TNIAAP episodes:

These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above!

Next Up In Syracuse Football

Loading comments...