Unlike most of the Syracuse Orange teams, the podcast recording crew did not lose a sporting event 14-12 this weekend. In fact, they did a whole lot of other things, and if you don’t want to be sad about those 14-12 scorelines, you should definitely listen to this week’s show.

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

The Syracuse men’s lacrosse team lost 14-12 to an unranked Albany squad. Not great!

What went wrong this year for the men’s team?

Women’s lacrosse loses 14-12 to the No. 1 ranked North Carolina at the Dome. Also, they lost one of their best players.

What’s on the rest of the season’s docket for the women?

Football Crootin’!

Basketball Crootin’!

Way too early (Syracuse) World Cup preview!

Steve’s Envelopes of Cash review!

