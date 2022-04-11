Unlike most of the Syracuse Orange teams, the podcast recording crew did not lose a sporting event 14-12 this weekend. In fact, they did a whole lot of other things, and if you don’t want to be sad about those 14-12 scorelines, you should definitely listen to this week’s show.
In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...
- The Syracuse men’s lacrosse team lost 14-12 to an unranked Albany squad. Not great!
- What went wrong this year for the men’s team?
- Women’s lacrosse loses 14-12 to the No. 1 ranked North Carolina at the Dome. Also, they lost one of their best players.
- What’s on the rest of the season’s docket for the women?
- Let’s talk about Dome stuff. How much stuff? ALL THE STUFF.
- Football Crootin’!
- Basketball Crootin’!
- Way too early (Syracuse) World Cup preview!
- Steve’s Envelopes of Cash review!
These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above!
