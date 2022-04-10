Defensive lineman Rashard Perry commits to Syracuse

Its the offseason, but that doesn’t mean we’ve run out of Syracuse Orange football news. The recruiting machine never stops and in this case it never stops providing. The Orange have officially received a verbal commitment from 2023 defensive line prospect Rashard Perry out of Buffalo.

I am happy say after a good visit to Syracuse I officially committed and thank the coaches for giving me this opportunity @GinoGigs pic.twitter.com/VBmQGqEaxO — rashard perry (@Elshard_o) April 10, 2022

Perry is a 6-foot-3, 245 pound defensive line prospect who plays his high school ball at Bennett High School in Buffalo, NY. While his specialty is on the defensive front, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that he plays two ways in high school, also playing guard on offense. Bennett was also the home of Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie. Thankfully Perry opted for Syracuse over Boston College, unlike his predecessor.

Speaking of recruiting, at present he is unranked by the major platforms. He is noted as having offers from Buffalo, UConn and Temple. The addition along the defensive line is a welcome one, with a young unit on the defensive front. He’ll join a unit recovering from the loss of four super-seniors that will be defining itself this season.

Perry makes a trifecta so far in the Class of 2023, with quarterback LaNorris Sellers and Albany tight end David Clement. As this shapes up, we’ll see where the priorities of this class lie, but it’s good to see they’ve locked up a defensive lineman and quarterback already.