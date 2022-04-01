Syracuse football spring game thread

This is no April Fool’s joke. The Syracuse Orange football team is in action tonight and on television for a spring game. No closed gates. No blue curtains. The new-look Orange are going to be on display for the world to see.

What better way to spend a Friday night than watching a football scrimmage and sharing your irrational optimism with the rest of the TNIAAM faithful. We might even chime in from the Dome during tonight’s action....if security hasn’t kicked us out for asking Dungey to hurdle random kids in the concourse.

While you wait for kickoff watch Dino’s appearance with Packer and Durham and then join us in the comment section as we see which players appear to be taking spots in the starting line-up and which areas might need a bit more help before Fall. Ok we know the answer to that one but hey maybe defensive line play will be a pleasant surprise....